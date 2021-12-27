A peace officer who lives in Fort Bend County has been charged with illegally sharing someone’s Social Security number.
Brian David Dasher, 38, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of misuse of official information.
According to the indictment, on Oct. 26, 2020, Dasher was “a public servant, namely, a peace officer with the state of Texas.”
Although the indictment did not specify what law enforcement agency Dasher was working for at the time, he was apparently working for the Waller County Sheriff’s
Office when he was arrested on July 1, 2021. He was apparently still living in Fort Bend County, which is why he was indicted by a Fort Bend County grand jury.
According to the indictment, Dasher “with intent to obtain a benefit or harm or defraud another,” disclosed to another person “for a nongovernmental purpose, information to which (Dasher) had access before of his employment, and which information had not been made public, namely, the Social Security number” of another person.
The indictment did not elaborate on Dasher’s motive for allegedly sharing the information, or whether he obtained the Social Security number during a traffic stop or off a department data base.
Dasher is a former Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputy.
Bail was set at $10,000. If convicted, Dasher could also be fined up to
$10,000. According to the indictment, the Texas Rangers
investigated the issue.
