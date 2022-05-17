A former reserve deputy for the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, who was arrested in 2016 on two counts of possession of child pornography, has pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of tampering with evidence.
Brad Bostick of Needville was sentenced to eight years probation in a plea bargain agreement that called for dismissing the possession of pornography charges.
Bostick, who was 44 when he was arrested in May 2016, waived his rights to a trial by jury and pleaded guilty to the lesser offense in Judge Robert L. Rolnick’s 458th District Courtroom on April 25.
Tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Rolnick also ordered Bostick to pay an $800 fine, $480 in court costs and perform 500 hours of community service. He is also to serve 15 days in the Fort Bend County jail on weekends.
Among the conditions of his probation, Bostick may not use, own or operate any computer hardware or software unless approved by his probation officer. He is also not allowed to use or own any device that allows him access to the Internet, such as satellite dishes, PDA’s electronic games, web-television, internet appliances and cellular or digital phones.
Bostick was arrested in a multi-agency child sex sting that took place in April and May of 2016. He was among 19 people arrested in the sting operation.
He faced up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count.
Bostick’s arrest was part of a joint multi-agency investigation aimed at nabbing perpetrators who seek sex with children or possess child pornography.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office took part in the investigation, known as Operation Broken Heart.
“The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office operation was part of a larger Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce initiative to identify and arrest persons engaging in the sexual exploitation of children,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said.
According to the original indictment, Bostick knowingly possessed images of a child under the age of 18 engaged in deviant sexual intercourse.
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office personnel also helped with an operation conducted by the Katy ISD Police Department that produced 10 arrests.
Other agencies involved included the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, the Waller County District Attorney’s Office, the Houston Police Department; the Katy ISD Police Department, the Rosenberg Police Department, the Webster Police Department, the Stafford Police Department, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations.
Among those arrested, several stand out.
Johnny Lee Hidrogo, 55, of Houston was booked for online solicitation of a minor.
He had been working at a children’s clothing donation drop site in Fort Bend County and came to the task force’s attention after a concerned parent notified law enforcement personnel that he was communicating improperly with their child.
Nelson Lainez, 28, of Houston was arrested after allegedly communicating with an undercover investigator and arranging to meet for the purposes of paying to have sex with a young child.
John Davila, 34, of Mount Vernon, Texas, is a volunteer fireman and works in the oil and gas industry.
He came to Houston for work-related training.
Prior to arriving in Houston, Davila reportedly communicated online with an agent he believed was a child and arranged to meet her while he was at the training.
His charges were online solicitation of a minor and attempted sexual assault of a child.
Elias Castro, 35, of Houston, had been on parole for a few months when he allegedly solicited an undercover investigator he believed to be a child for sex.
He was charged with of online solicitation of a minor and attempted sexual assault of a child.
