Joshua Carson Joseph
A driver who led police on a high-speed chase through parking lots and over a busy highway in August 2019 may have a hard time explaining his 25-year sentence to fellow inmates.
After all, Joshua Carson Joseph ditched his wife and left his wallet and driver’s license in the car after he crashed it and took off on foot.
In February, a Fort Bend County jury convicted Joseph of the felony offense of evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.
Sentencing before the court was rescheduled to June 22 when Joseph agreed to prosecutors’ recommendation of 25 years in prison.
The lengthy sentence resulted from a high-speed chase from a minor traffic stop in Missouri City, prosecutors said.
According to Assistant District Attorney Justin Foster, Missouri City police officer Hopkins observed Joseph driving 65 in a 45 mph zone on Texas Parkway on April 9, 2019.
Joseph was driving his wife’s Ford Mustang with his wife in the front passenger seat.
“Joseph initially pulled over, but as officer Hopkins exited his patrol vehicle and approached, Joseph took off,” according to prosecutors.
Officer Hopkins pursued the defendant through multiple parking lots before Joseph exited the parking lot back onto Texas Parkway.
Joseph attempted to make a quick evasive u-turn and lost control of his car – running off the road and into a ditch.
He was able to drive out of the ditch and back onto Texas Parkway.
Joseph eventually attempted to turn onto Dawnstar Drive but lost control of the vehicle again and crashed into a curb.
Joseph was able to get away on foot but left his wallet and driver’s license behind. Joseph was arrested on a warrant after the case was indicted.
“The defendant put the public in extreme danger with his behavior,” said Foster. “Plus his two previous burglary convictions, Joseph doesn’t seem interested in supporting his community, rather, he’s endangering it.”
Joseph was tried in the 240th District Court before presiding Judge Frank Fraley.
Evading with a vehicle is a state-jail felony unless the defendant has been convicted before of evading law enforcement or other felony convictions, then it is a third-degree felony punishable by 2-10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Because Joseph had two prior felony convictions, his punishment range was enhanced to 25-99 years, or life, in prison.
Assistant district attorneys Justin Foster and Grayson Miller prosecuted the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.