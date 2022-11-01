FBCSO to host recruiting expo

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Career Expo Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond.
The event is open to the public and pre-registration is recommended.
According to the FBCSO, the event is part of a major recruitment campaign started last year.
“Our great county is growing by leaps and bounds and we need more dedicated men and women who are willing and ready to work alongside our deputies,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “We are calling on all interested individuals who feel a calling to help mankind and to accept the challenge.”
Interested applicants should bring identification, questions and considerations to recruiters in each of the three fields. Various FBCSO divisions will be represented to explain the career pathways for civilians and peace officers.
Applicants will also have the opportunity to see firsthand the equipment and vehicles that are used in the field. FBCSO is hiring for three different divisions, including sheriff’s deputies, telecommunications officers and detention officers. Applicants interested in becoming a sheriff’s deputy must have at least a high school diploma or a GED, currently hold or be eligible to hold a peace officer license by Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) and must be available to work rotating shifts.
Preferred candidates hold one year experience in law enforcement (peace officer, telecommunications or correctional officer), have two years of military service or 30 semester credit hours with a GPA at or above 2.0.
