On June 23, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m. a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Naill Rd. in Fresno, Fort Bend County, Texas. During the traffic stop, the deputy encountered a 21-year-old Hispanic male driver who was noncompliant and evaded and assaulted the deputy. During this encounter, the 21-year-old male was shot by the deputy and succumbed to his injuries.
The deputy was transported to Memorial Hermann Pearland, where he was treated and released.
The Texas Rangers are leading the multi-agency investigation involving the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, the deputy, and witnesses.
Investigators are reviewing more comprehensive videos of the incident, which are currently unavailable for release.
More information will be released at a future date regarding this ongoing investigation.
