RICHMOND – 458th District Court Judge Chad Bridges sentenced Cedric Adam Mayberry to the maximum punishment of 20 years in prison for Manslaughter on March 9, 2023. The 44 year-old Richmond man was indicted after killing a man in a car crash in 2021. He plead guilty and asked the court to decide his punishment after an evidentiary hearing.
According to Chief Vehicular Crimes Prosecutor Alison Baimbridge, on October 29, 20221, Mayberry was traveling at excessive speeds on Murphy Road near Hwy. 90 when he struck the back of another vehicle. That vehicle was stopped a red light when the defendant’s car hit him at approximately 83 miles per hour. The driver died on impact.
The subsequent investigation revealed that Mayberry was traveling at speeds of up to 121 mph in the seconds leading up to the crash. The defendant’s speed at impact caused the victim’s vehicle to strike two more vehicles before coming to rest.
“Fort Bend County is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of its citizens from reckless drivers,” said Baimbridge. “The defendant’s sentence sends a message that our citizens’ lives are valued and reckless behavior will not be tolerated.”
District Attorney Brian Middleton commented, “Motor vehicles can be deadly weapons, and when used improperly, we will hold violators accountable. Drivers in Fort Bend County should drive prudently, especially when approaching intersections and cross walk areas. A family shouldn’t be mourning the loss of their loved one, because this crime never needed to happen, but for the recklessness of the defendant.”
Manslaughter in this case is a second-degree felony punishable by 2 – 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Mayberry must serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole. He was probation eligible.
