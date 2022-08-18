 Skip to main content
Espinoza charged with DWI twice in the past, records show

Miguel Espinoza

This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows Miguel Espinoza. Four people riding in a golf cart were killed — including two juveniles — when an allegedly intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection in Southeast Texas, police said. Espinoza, 45, has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter in the Saturday crash. 

It appears that a 45-year-old Rosenberg man facing four counts of intoxication manslaughter and one felony count of intoxication assault is no stranger to the inside of a jail cell or courtroom.

Miguel Espinoza is blamed for a three-vehicle collision earlier this month in Galveston that left four dead and two seriously injured. But court records reveal Espinoza may have been convicted twice before of driving while intoxicated.

A records search with the Fort Bend County District Clerk’s Office and the Fort Bend County Clerk’s Office pulls up a Miguel Angel Espinoza born the same year as the Miguel Angel Espinoza now sitting in Galveston County Jail.

According to those court records, Espinoza appears to have been arrested at least eight times dating back to 1994 on various offenses, including DWI, assault, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and theft.

According to those records Espinoza was apparently arrested and convicted twice of DWI in the past.

He was accused of driving while intoxicated in July 2011 and in Feb. 2004.

Even though he had his probation revoked at least once, Espinoza was never sentenced to a prison term or lengthy jail sentence. However, the Miguel Espinoza sitting in Galveston County Jail may find himself faced with serving the rest of his life in prison.

