Espinoza charged with additional felony

A 45-year-old Rosenberg man facing four counts of intoxication manslaughter now has another felony charge added to his arrest record.
Miguel Espinoza has been charged with one count of intoxication assault in connection with a three-vehicle accident earlier this month in Galveston that left four dead and two seriously injured, authorities reported.
According to Galveston police, Espinoza was driving an SUV on Saturday, Aug. 6, when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 p.m. and collided with a pickup truck, which crashed into a golf cart carrying six individuals from two related families, all of whom also lived in Rosenberg.
Four individuals in the golf cart — a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began — were killed and two others critically injured.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and three others died at an area hospital. Espinoza only suffered minor injuries. The four killed are Felipe Bentancur, 49; his niece, Destiny Uvalle, 25; and two grandchildren, Kaisyn Bentancur, 4; and Brailyn Cantu, 14.
The two critically injured victims, April Bentancur and Isaiah Carranza were doing better after treatment, authorities reported.
April is the wife of Felipe Bentancur.
