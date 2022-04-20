A Richmond man believed to have been intoxicated when he hit a woman with his vehicle two years ago and killed her has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Watts Vaughn Jr., who was 49 when he struck Tammy Jane Rehagan, 45, of Richmond, also must pay a $5,000 fine.
Vaughn was initially arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony punishable by life in prison.
However, a magistrate reduced his charge to misdemeanor assault.
“(The woman) was unconscious and in critical condition after being thrown from a moving car and the judge reduced charges to misdemeanor assault,” then-Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “This is disgraceful and sadly becoming a trend with magistrates.”
The judge told The Herald at the time that the charging documents did not mention the woman’s death.
The charge was later refiled as accident involving death, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The tragedy occurred around 3:15 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020.
Deputies responded to an accident with injury call near the intersection of Morton League Road and Rock Fence Drive in Pecan Grove, where they found a woman critically injured.
Surveillance video revealed Rehagen lying on the ground, investigators reported. Deputies said the woman had apparently been thrown from the hood of a moving vehicle.
The vehicle was driven by Vaughan, according to investigators.
Rehagen was airlifted to the hospital where she later died, Nehls said.
Vaughn’s trial — a bench hearing — was held in the 240th District Court with Judge Frank J. Fraley presiding.
Vaughn waived his right to a trial by jury and asked Fraley to sentence him.
Besides the five-year prison sentence and fine, Fraley also ordered Watts to pay $290 in court costs and a $72 reimbursement fee.
Vaughn was credited with 379 days in jail toward his time in prison.
