On March 10, 2022, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Adonia Martinez, 32, who allegedly shot her husband after a domestic dispute.
At around 6:50 a.m., Sheriff’s detectives were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 6600 block of Plum Springs Lane in Richmond, Texas where shots were fired. Detectives learned that the suspect—Adonia Martinez—shot her husband, Larry Martinez, 31, as he was leaving the residence in their vehicle after a dispute between both parties.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived and detained the suspect who was found in the driveway of the residence. The suspect confessed to shooting the victim and was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence. She remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail pending bond.
The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the medical center where he was treated and listed in stable condition.
“Unfortunately, family violence continues to plague all our communities and affects people from all walks of life,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Our office works diligently to curb the problem of domestic violence by investigating and preparing cases such as this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.