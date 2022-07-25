The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Samuel Cartwright, 47, in connection to the death of a 71-year-old Fresno, Texas man who was mauled to death by dogs.
The Sheriff’s Office, along with Fort Bend Animal Control and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, conducted an investigation this week into the death of Freddy Garcia, who was fatally attacked by seven dogs owned by Cartwright.
The attack occurred on July 18, 2022, in the 4300 block of Mark Terrace Lane in Fresno as Garcia was walking to a neighborhood store. The investigation led to the identity of Cartwright, the owner of the dogs who mauled Garcia. All seven dogs—who are a pit bull mix—were captured by Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Control.
Cartwright remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail and has been charged with Attack by Dog resulting in Death, which is a second degree felony. His bond is set at $100,000.
Sheriff Eric Fagan is thankful the dogs have been taken off the streets to prevent another dog attack.
“This devastating tragedy didn’t have to happen. I extend my deepest condolences to the Garcia family and his neighbors as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia,” Sheriff Fagan said. “Special thanks go out to our deputies, Fort Bend Animal Services Director Rene Vasquez, and Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton for the collaborative work of capturing the dogs and making an arrest.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.