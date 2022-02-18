RICHMOND — On Monday, Jesus Abel Lugo-Alcala pled guilty to the offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The 44 year-old defendant was charged after the child victim revealed the abuse to a trusted adult at school. The plea was entered before 240th District Court Judge Frank J. Fraley pursuant to an agreement with prosecutors.
In September 2018, the child disclosed to a school counselor that the child had been sexually abused by someone close to one of their family members. The school authorities reported the outcry and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office immediately launched an investigation. During the course of the investigation, the child disclosed acts of sexual abuse and identified Lugo-Alcala as the assailant. The child’s family had known the defendant for a short period of time.
“Parents must be careful who they allow their children to spend time with,” said lead prosecutor Tristyl McInnis. “Often in child sexual abuse cases, the perpetrator is someone the family knows. But some individuals, especially those we haven’t known very long, can appear safe when they are not.”
District Attorney Brian Middleton commented, “All children deserve to be safe and every adult in our community has a responsibility to protect them. The best way to do that is to teach them about the potential dangers, and teach them now. We must also impress upon our children the importance of telling an adult as soon as someone makes them feel uncomfortable.”
Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child is a first-degree felony punishable by 5 to 99 years, or life, in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
