A 50-year-old Fort Bend County man who claimed he had sex with a 13-year-old girl for religious purposes has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexually assault of a child rather than let a jury determine his guilt or innocence.
Steven Carty was sentenced to 22 years and 20 years, respectively, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child.
He will serve the sentences concurrently — meaning at the same time.
Carty pleaded guilty to both offenses during a trial on Feb. 22, before his fate was decided by a jury.
“Initially choosing a jury trial, Carty changed his plea after the State presented its case to a jury, but before their deliberations began,” prosecutors explained.
According to trial testimony, the child victim disclosed in June 2017 that she was sexually active with Carty during the course of routine medical questioning at a doctor’s visit.
Carty was 47 at the time.
The girl told authorities she and Carty started having sex when she was 13, according to sheriff’s investigators.
“When Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Detective Dawn Welch questioned him about the offense, Carty claimed he entered into a covenant of marriage with the child based on his religious practices.” said lead prosecutor Charann Thompson.
Evidence presented by prosecutors Thompson and Jessica Ramos revealed that the 14 year-old child and the defendant lived under the purported covenant for nearly a year before it came to the attention of authorities.
Deputies combed the Fort Bend County Clerk’s Office and could not locate records of a marriage license with the Carty’s name on it, then-Sheriff Troy Nehls told The Herald in June 2017.
The family are part of the Hebrew Israelites faith, authorities reported.
“This is their culture. This is what they believe,” Welch told The Herald in 2017. “Some of the things they believe don’t coincide with Texas state law, which is where we come in and we were able to determine that an offense had been met. Even with their cultural beliefs, with respect to their culture, there was a violation.”
Nehls agreed.
“Just a very disturbing, disturbing case to think that a ... 13-year-old child married to a 47-year-old,” he told reporters.
“I don’t think there’s anyone in Texas that’s going to agree with that.”
Texas law allows a 16-year-old to get married with parental consent. The state also also allow a judge to approve a marriage of a child of at any age.
However, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1705 on June 15, which makes 18 the minimum age requirement for marriage.
The bill prohibits anyone younger than 16 from getting married.
After Carty’s sentencing, prosecutors expressed dismay that he claimed a religious exemption to have sex with a child.
“In Texas, when a 47 year-old man engages in sexual acts with a 13 year-old, it’s a crime, even if he insists on calling it a covenant,” Thompson said. “This case was about getting justice for a child who was convinced that the abuse she endured was her religious obligation. The defendant wanted to make this case about his religious beliefs and that was never the issue. Carty was convicted for what he did, not for his claimed beliefs.”
A co-defendant, Cherry Payton, is also charged with sexual abuse in connection with the case and is set for trial later this spring.
Payton, who is the child’s mother, was indicted in 2017 along with Carty. Payton, 39, was arrested and charged with endangering a child by negligence because she knew the two were having sex and did nothing to prevent it.
“It was a powerful moment in the courtroom when the child victim gave her victim impact statement after her abuser was sentenced,” Thompson added.
The child thanked the jury for their service at the end of her statement, echoing all of our gratitude for their time and attention to this case, said prosecutor Jessica Ramos.
Thompson and Ramos praised the work of Detective Welch and also expressed their gratitude for the Children’s Advocacy Center at Child Advocates of Fort Bend for their forensic interview program and the therapy services the agency provides to children and families in cases involving child victims and witnesses.
“All adults in our society have a duty to protect and nurture children, and not take advantage of them,” said District Attorney Brian Middleton.
“I applaud this child for her strength and resilience as she continues to recover from the crimes committed against her, and hope she has a bright future ahead.”
The case was tried before 400th District Court Presiding Judge Tameika Carter.
Aggravated sexual assault is a first-degree felony punishable by 5 to 99 years, or life, in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison. Both offenses require the defendant to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
