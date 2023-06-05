DA: Arson investigation was ‘absolutely relentless’

Fort Bend County Fire Marshal Justin Jurek talks about the arrest of the suspected arsonist who torched a county probation office in April. 
Andrew Huwar

The culprit who torched the Fort Bend County Probation Office in Richmond in April covered his tracks pretty well. The only thing arson investigators had to go on was a grainy image caught on security camera. That didn’t deter Fort Bend County Fire Marshal Justin Jurek and his staff.

On Wednesday, almost two months after fire gutted the probation office, Jurek announced the arrest of the suspected arsonist.

“This is a case of thorough detective work and the arrest occurred primarily because of the investigative skills the fire marshal developed in their agency,” Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said at the press conference announcing the arrest.

“There are arsons they investigate in Fort Bend County that would go uninvestigated and unprosecuted in other counties. The fire investigators went beyond establishing the probable cause that supported the arrest warrant, conducting additional searches and interviews, that led to important evidence.”

While arrests, indictments and convictions for arson are nothing new, Middleton said he called the press conference on Wednesday to boast on the “yeoman’s efforts” of the fire marshal and his staff in catching the suspected arsonist.

“Our community needs to know about the great efforts that our fire marshal’s office went through to solve an arson that affected county property. They took a case with very few leads, that probably would have gone unsolved. But after hours and hours of investigation that produced (a) thick search warrant affidavit, they were able to make an arrest,” he said, holding the multi-page affidavit up for the TV and news cameras.

“In this instance, the fire marshal’s office was absolutely relentless. It was relentless law enforcement at its best. In a message to criminals, don’t try us, you will mess around and find out what relentless law enforcement looks like.”

