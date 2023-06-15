The culprit who torched the Fort Bend County Probation Office in Richmond in April covered his tracks pretty well.
The only thing arson investigators had to go on was a grainy image caught on security camera.
That didn’t deter Fort Bend County Fire Marshal Justin Jurek and his staff.
On Wednesday, almost two months after fire gutted the probation office, Jurek announced the arrest of the suspected arsonist.
“This is a case of thorough detective work and the arrest occurred primarily because of the investigative skills the fire marshal developed in their agency,” Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said at the press conference announcing the arrest. “There are arsons they investigate in Fort Bend County that would go uninvestigated and unprosecuted in other counties. The fire investigators went beyond establishing the probable cause that supported the arrest warrant, conducting additional searches and interviews, that led to important evidence.”
While arrests, indictments and convictions for arson are nothing new, Middleton said he called the press conference on Wednesday to boast on the “yeoman’s efforts” of the fire marshal and his staff in catching the suspected arsonist.
“Our community needs to know about the great efforts that our fire marshal’s office went through to solve an arson that affected county property. They took a case with very few leads, that probably would have gone unsolved. But after hours and hours of investigation that produced (a) thick search warrant affidavit, they were able to make an arrest,” he said, holding the multi-page affidavit up for the TV and news cameras.
“In this instance, the fire marshal’s office was absolutely relentless. It was relentless law enforcement at its best. In a message to criminals, don’t try us, you will mess around and find out what relentless law enforcement looks like.”
Jurek told the media that the Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 19310 Beechnut St. in Richmond in the evening hours of April 4 for a possible structure fire at the Fort Bend County Road and Bridge facility.
Afterward, fire marshal’s staff were summoned to conduct an investigation of the fire to determine the origin and cause. Investigators determined the satellite office for the Fort Bend County Community Supervision and Corrections Department had been intentionally set ablaze.
The investigation eventually led to Andrew Huwar, 29, of Houston as the primary suspect. Huwar was already on probation for a stalking charge in 2020.
Once sufficient evidence was developed, fire investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Huwar on May 24.
On Thursday May 25, Huwar was taken into custody and booked into the Fort Bend County jail.
He was charged with arson, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Huwar’s bond was set at $250,000.
Jurek said he could not disclose the motive behind the arson nor the investigative techniques that led to Huwar’s arrest.
However, Middleton said his office provided the technical training that helped lead to the arrest.
Because Huwar was on probation at the time, his probation may also be revoked, Assistant District Attorney Susan Sweeney said.
Middleton said the building sustained significant damage, which would result in significant costs to rehabilitate it.
Precinct 4 County Commissioner Dexter McCoy said the structure is damaged beyond repair and most likely will be torn down.
McCoy said the fire will inconvenience many people who work at the office, as well as those on probation who will now have to travel elsewhere to report to their probation officers.
County Judge KP George commended the fire marshal and his staff for their “unrelenting pursuit of justice.”
