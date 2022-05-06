Cops: Gang pistol-whips 2 men at park

Rosenberg police say they have arrested three men they believe pistol-whipped two other men at a local park on Friday.
Matthew Garcia, 17, Amarion Field, 17, and Isaiah Quintana, 20, have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the beating at Garcia Park in west Rosenberg.
Police say the three men are gang members. Investigators believe other gang members may be involved.
The arrests were the result of an investigation Rosenberg police officers launched after observing a video that was circulating on the internet. The video was broadcast live on Instagram and depicted multiple men brutally attacking two male victims while pointing a handgun at their heads, Rosenberg police told The Herald.
The incident took place inside a public restroom located at Garcia Park in west Rosenberg.
“One of the victims managed to run away, while the other victim was repeatedly beaten, kicked, and struck with a firearm by the suspects,” investigators said.
The victim was then forced to undress and left naked on the floor of the bathroom stall, according to police. Detectives believe this was a planned and targeted attack on the victims and do not believe the public or the park is at risk at this time.
“Gang violence has no place in our communities, I am proud of the hard work our officers have put in to identify and actively seek out the perpetrators of this violent and brazen attack. This incident was not reported to us, and I commend the officers for their proactive investigative work to hold these individuals accountable.”
Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White said after the arrests were announced.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In Texas, anyone 17 or older is considered an adult in the eyes of the law. Anyone with information about a crime is encouraged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342- TIPS (8477).
You can also submit online at http://www. fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com. If that tip leads to an arrest you can receive a cash reward! Information, which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn you up to a $5,000 cash reward. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
