A child molester will spend the rest of his natural life behind bars without parole after a jury sentenced him to life in prison, finding him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.
Melvin Harris, a 53-year old Kendleton man, was prosecuted after authorities discovered he had been abusing a child over a period of several years.
According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services reported the abuse to the FBC Sheriff’s Office in May, 2020.
The child revealed the abuse to a psychotherapist she consulted when she was 19 years of age.
The investigation revealed that Harris began sexually abusing the child when she was about six years old and continued to abuse her at various locations across Fort Bend and Harris Counties until she was 14.
During the punishment phase of the trial, two other women testified that the defendant sexually abused them when they were children.
“The jury listened to disturbing testimony about the sexual abuse of three children during this trial,” prosecutor Jessica Ramos said. “In a case lacking physical evidence due to the delayed disclosures, the jury recognized the power of the victims’ voices not only when they found the defendant guilty, but also when sentencing him to life in prison.
