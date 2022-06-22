A Brookshire man accused of stealing flower vases from a Rosenberg cemetery made one grave mistake — he returned too many times.
Rolando Trevino, 63, was arrested Thursday evening around 9 p.m. with 17 brass urns believed to have been stolen from Davis-Greenlawn cemetery, 3900 B.F. Terry Boulevard.
A registered sex offender, Trevino was charged with 17 counts of theft from a grave, each one a state-jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail and a $10,000 fine.
“I’m really glad they finally caught this guy,” said James Duke, general manager of Davis-Greenland Funeral Directors in Rosenberg. “Any individual that would stoop so low and act in such a despicable manner deserves to spend time in jail.”
Duke said he cannot thank the Rosenberg Police Department enough for catching Trevino.
“Rosenberg PD did an outstanding job, and so did my staff,” he said.
Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White credited the department’s newly created Strategic Enforcement Team (SET) with catching Trevino.
He said the SET team was tasked with ending the graveyard thefts after the department received repeated complaints of stolen vases from Davis-Greenlawn over the past month or so.
The week before Memorial Day, as many as 60 vases were believed to have been taken from the cemetery, a woman whose father is buried there told The Herald.
During the Memorial Day weekend, another 23 vases were pilfered, Chief White said.
Davis-Greenlawn staff did their part by keeping close watch on the cemetery via security cameras.
Those cameras identified Trevino as the possible culprit but Rosenberg PD couldn’t find Trevino’s license plate in the Department of Motor Vehicle files.
That’s because the license plates on the vehicle were fictitious, Chief White explained.
Nevertheless, officers knew what make and model of vehicle to look for.
“SET officers began a surveillance regimen of the Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery over a period of time and ultimately witnessed Rolando Trevino on the cemetery grounds after stealing more bronze vases,” White noted.
“Rosenberg patrol officers and SET officers quickly converged on Trevino as he was leaving the property and recovered 17 stolen bronze vases.”
Trevino was interviewed by Rosenberg police detectives and confessed to stealing the bronze vases for purposes of selling them as precious metal items and confessed to doing this multiple times over the past few weeks, White said.
Trevino was also charged with displaying a fictitious license plate and driving while license invalid, both misdemeanor offenses.
“Precious metal theft is on the rise nationally and we are not immune from these trends,” White said.
“We normally see this in the catalytic convertor thefts but Trevino has shown us a new low by stealing from the deceased. It is heart breaking to read police reports where family members arrive to visit their loved one’s gravesites only to find they have been a victim of theft. I commend our SET team for putting a stop to this and for the many hours of labor they put into this investigation.”
Kim Hull of Beasley said she went to put a flag on her father’s grave the weekend before Memorial Day only to find the urn holding the flowers missing.
Her father, who had served in the Navy during the Korean War, was buried at Davis-Greenlawn in September.
“We’re very thankful they caught him and we’re hoping we can identify one of the vases as belonging to my dad,” she said.
“Rosenberg police did an excellent job.”
Hull said she was stunned to show up at her dad’s gravesite to find the vase missing.
“Whoever stole the urns, took the urns and chains, too,” she said. “They replaced the flowers in the empty hole. That’s pretty low. What kind of person would do such a thing?”
Hull said she counted at least 60 missing urns when she visited the cemetery.
“I lost count after 60,” she said.
Duke said he was personally affected by the thefts.
“I have loved ones buried there, too, and their vases were also stolen,” he said.
