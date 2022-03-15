A full Top Bar Bee Hive class is being offered on March 26 at the 12th Annual Beginners (Covid Delayed) Beekeeping School in Brenham.
Les Crowder, a nationally known Top Bar Hive expert, will be the presenter. He has kept Top Bar Hives for forty years, first in New Mexico and now in the Austin area of Texas.
Crowder has been president of the New Mexico Beekeepers Association and a honey bee inspector for the New Mexico Department of Agriculture. He has taught beekeeping in many parts of the world for over 30 years.
Top Bar Hives are a natural way of raising bees without all the traditional equipment and without lifting heavy honey supers. Crowder began using Top Bar Hives to search for ways to regularly renew the combs in beehives.
Crowder co-authored the book Top Bar Beekeeping with Heather Harrell. The book is available on Amazon in both book form and on DVD.
The Top Bar class will start at 8 a.m. and conclude mid-afternoon. The subject matter will include beginning beekeeping methods, the history of the Top Bar Hive, advantages of this type of hive and basic care of the bees.
You can register for the class by going to www.tinyurl.com/2022BeeSchool.
For more information, call 979-277-0411.
