A Fort Bend County grand jury has returned a murder indictment against a 27-year-old Richmond man who is accused of shooting a coworker to death in April.
Devonte Howard faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. His case has been assigned to Judge O’Neil William’s 368th District Court.
Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Oakloch Ct. in Richmond where a victim had been shot to death.
The victim was identified as 38-year-old Miguel Angel Granados Jr.
Sheriff’s detectives learned during their investigation that Howard and Granados were working together on a fence when Howard pulled out a firearm, shooting and killing Granados, the sheriff’s office reported.
