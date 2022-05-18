A life-saving donation

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Citizen Academy Alumni Association presented the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Patrol K-9 Unit two tactical helmets to be worn by the handlers of their partners of the office’s hard-working canines/K-9s.
Each helmet is valued at $1,600, and the donation was made possible by fundraising efforts of this citizens police academy alumni association — a 501 c (3) nonprofit organization — which donated a total of $3,200 to purchase the two helmets.
This not only saves Fort Bend taxpayers money and protects our deputies, but it filled a void since the helmets were not in the FBCSO budget.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association accepts tax-deductible donations from the public.
The alumni association raises funds through various fundraising events.
Monetary donations may be mailed to the FBCSCAAA at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond, Texas 77469 made payable to the “Fort Bend County Citizens Police Academy.”
We’re happy to provide any interviews you need from the FBCSO or the alumni group. FBCSCAAA President Javier Saucedo has more details if you need them. He can be reached at 832-758-3856 (cell) and is available any time. Their Facebook page: (11) Fort Bend County Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association | Facebook
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division maintains a K-9 Unit which assists the Sheriff’s Office and local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies on numerous incidents. The mission of the Patrol K-9 Unit is to provide support for deputies in the apprehension of felony suspects who are actively hiding, fleeing, or resisting arrest. Comprised of highly trained canines and their handlers, the unit conducts K-9 narcotics sniffs to assist deputies with locating illegal narcotics during traffic stops and search warrants. The Patrol K-9 are trained in criminal apprehension, tracking, building searches, on and off lead area searches, handler protection, and narcotics detection.
To maintain proficiency in the many tasks for which the K-9 teams are responsible, the unit trains as a group once a week, and the individual teams train daily. The K-9 teams are required to annually certify with an independent certifying organization to demonstrate proficiency in the teams’ required skills.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office provides specialized equipment to the K-9 teams to assist the unit in their mission. The K-9 teams’ vehicles are equipped with a heat monitoring device which alerts the handler in the event the interior of the patrol vehicle becomes overheated. The vehicles are also equipped with a door pop device, which allows the handler to deploy the dog while the handler is away from the vehicle.
The Fort Bend County Citizens Police Academy (FBCCPA) is intended for community members who wish to be more informed on local law enforcement issues as well as those contemplating a career in the field.
Admission is considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Only 35 students will be admitted and a criminal history report may be generated prior to admission.
Final acceptance to the Academy is at the discretion of the Sheriff. The FBCCPA’s Alumni Associat
ion is open to any graduated member of the FBCCPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.