Two brothers accused of killing two other brothers in December 2020 have been indicted on capital murder charges.
Another man also accused in the brothers’ death also faces the death penalty.
Dalan Phillips, 19, Donovan Phillips, 20, and Jaiden Gaines, 20, were arrested in August 2022 in connection with the Dec. 12, 2020, murder of Devin and Jonathan Massey.
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s detectives in partnership with members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested the trio. The 21-month manhunt began after sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Broadmore Dr. in Fresno.
Upon arrival, deputies located three victims who suffered from gunshot wounds.
Two of the three victims were identified as Devin and Jonathan Massey, who were pronounced deceased upon arrival. All three victims were inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of the Massey brothers’ home.
After further investigation, detectives learned that multiple suspects fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s detectives in partnership with members of the Gulf Coast Violent …
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.