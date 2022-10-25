26 accused of human trafficking

Operation Heatwave, conducted in Sugar Land on Aug. 17 and 18, was a buyer-suppression operation aimed to combat human trafficking in Fort Bend County through identifying and targeting individuals interested in purchasing sex. Operation Sapphire, conducted Sept. 14 through 16 in Meadows Place, focused on individuals involved in human trafficking and identifying their victims.
The Fort Bend County district attorney’s office Monday announced arrests stemming from two separate operations in August and September aimed at targeting human trafficking organizations.
At the end of the operations, 26 people were charged with 31 offenses, including compelling, promoting and soliciting prostitutions, trafficking of a person, weapon and illegal possession and sale of drugs.
Known as “Johns,” these buyers create the demand for human trafficking. Seventeen men were arrested for solicitation of prostitution.
Those arrested were Denzell Clarke, Edward Simms, Ellehue Johnson, Anthony Lowry, August Jones, Brandon Anderson, Damon Knighten, Jonathan Ferguson, Kened Osorio, Michael Clevenger, Rene Valdez, Roman Lopez, Ryan Dermody, Santiago Hernandez, Shashank Beri, Godlove Zuo and Jeffrey Joachim, according to the district attorney’s office.
Clarke was out on bond for a misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a weapon charge from May and is also pending an illegal dumping charge, the DA reported.
The penalty for a first offense of solicitation of prostitution is a state jail felony that carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
Second offense is a third-degree felony that carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Operation Sapphire, conducted Sept. 14 through 16 in Meadows Place, focused on individuals involved in human trafficking and identifying their victims.
During Operation Sapphire, nine traffickers and 17 victims — including 15 women, one man and one girl — were identified. District Attorney Brian Middleton lauded the team for the operations and stressed the need to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing similar crimes.
“Our law enforcement officers and partnering agencies taking part in these operations made a significant impact in the sex-trafficking trade right here in Fort Bend County,” Middleton said. “Whether in a residential neighborhood or commercial establishment, we are watching.
“Once we have the evidence to act upon, we will come for you,” Middleton added. “Fort Bend County is, and will continue to be, one of the safest places to live because of operations like these. We are setting the tone — do not come to Fort Bend County to commit crime.”
Middleton also thanked cooperating agencies, including the Meadows Place Police Department, Missouri City Police Department, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Sugar Land Police Department, Houston Police Department, Department of Public Safety, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Waller County Sheriff’s Office, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Precincts 1 and 5 Constable’s Office, as well as YMCA International.
