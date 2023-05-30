I wonder if all of the people advocating that our government bail them out of their student loan debt but what about those who did not indebt themselves?

The other thing is that so many people borrowed money but spent that money on non essential things like cars and partying and even drugs.

Are we the people going to be forced to help them out of a debt they themselves signed a contract to repay that money? I say that if you borrowed the money then repay it.

Kuy Kuykendall

Pecan Grove

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.