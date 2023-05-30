I wonder if all of the people advocating that our government bail them out of their student loan debt but what about those who did not indebt themselves?
The other thing is that so many people borrowed money but spent that money on non essential things like cars and partying and even drugs.
Are we the people going to be forced to help them out of a debt they themselves signed a contract to repay that money? I say that if you borrowed the money then repay it.
Kuy Kuykendall
Pecan Grove
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.