During a U.S. Senate hearing last week, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray about an FBI training material that presents the current use of time-honored patriotic symbols and phrases as evidence of violent militia extremism.
In particular, Cruz cited a certain symbol and phrase from the FBI material well known to Texans: a long black cannon, accompanied by the phrase “Come and take it.”
The first armed conflict of the Texas Revolution was between Mexican troops and residents of Gonzales over the town’s determination to keep the field piece once loaned to it by Mexico.
The cannon image and the taunt were displayed on a flag carried by the Texans, who prevailed in the skirmish.
“I will self-report right now that every day in the Senate I wear my boots that have the Gonzales battle flag on the back of them,” Cruz declared as he slammed one of his boots on the desk.
The Senate hearing was prompted by a leaked FBI document that listed numerous historically patriotic symbols, references, common phrases, and military networks as evidence of MVE (Militia Violent Extremists).
Cruz contended the FBI has been “weaponized and politicized” by marking these icons as aligned with anti-government violent extremists.
The document in question alleged the symbols are used by anti-government groups and can be found on “propaganda, online platforms, memes, merchandise, group logos, flags, tattoos, uniforms, etc. Widespread use of symbols and quotes from American history, especially the Revolutionary War, exists within MVE networks, Historic and contemporary military themes are common for MVE symbols.”
Besides the Come and Take It cannon, the document cites historic symbols such as the Liberty Tree, the Betsy Ross Flag and other early American patriotic imagery.
“Included on this list is the Betsy Ross flag,” Cruz said.
“Now that’s fairly remarkable that the Betsy Ross flag, in the FBI’s indication, is indicative of militia violent extremism — because among other people who have been publicly alongside the Betsy Ross flag; we have President Barack Obama, who was sworn in directly underneath two Betsy Ross flags,”
Wray said he was not familiar with the document.
“Director,” Cruz said to Wray, “you don’t include things (in the document) like Antifa, you don’t include things like Black Lives Matter. Instead, you identify patriotic Americans as a suspect.”
