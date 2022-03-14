Sunday School at 10:00 AM, Main service starting at 11:00 AM, with Rev. David Shows speaking on “Burdens and How to Handle Them” from Psalm 55:22. Sunday Evening Service begins at 6:00 pm with Bro. Ryan Ricklefsen speaking. Wednesday Night (Mar 23); Prayer Meeting starts at 6:30.
Word of God Fellowship Church
Tags
Scott Reese Willey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Letters to the Editor
I believe every citizen should be able to vote but if President Biden wants everyone to get … Read more
In the coming days, our life long neighbors will move away. Already, they’re prepping the ho… Read more
A woman died in Washington, DC, during the armed riot and terrorist attack perpetrated by Do… Read more
Sen. Kolkhorst, I am reading your mailer that was recently sent to my post office box. Read more
Whew! Wow! That was close. I almost voted for Troy Nehls. You know, the guy that has served … Read more
This tears to my heart that we as Texans/Americans would allow, slam and degrade our childre… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.