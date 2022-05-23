Sunday School starts at 10:00 AM, followed by a sermon from Pastor David Shows entitled, “No Place to Stop, No Time to Quit” from Deuteronomy 1:6-8. Sunday Evening service will begin at 6:00 PM with a time of praise and worship.
Wednesday evening (June 1) at 6:00 PM will be prayer meeting and Children’s Church, followed at 7:00 PM with a Guest Speaker.
