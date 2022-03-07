All I can say is it never seems to amaze me on the gas and diesel price situation. Just this week the price per barrel went up to $110, and low an behold that product was received, processed at the refinery, & is at your gas station today. You ask how do I know? Well just this Friday morning the Speedy Stop Exxon at 59 and 36 was $3.99 and the Valero was $3.64 for diesel. On my way home at 8PM, everyone was at $4.09. Now here it is Sunday and the magic number in the morning started out at $4.09 for Exxon, and $4.19 for Valero. And luckily I topped my truck off early because you guessed it-everybody went up to $4.29 after 10 AM. Boy those shipments must have come in fast because I never saw a tanker at either station between 8 and 10. This is just another way to price gouge us Americans, so if you were lucky enough to put your few stimulus checks away for a rainy day like I did, It is fixing to pour. All I can say is thanks Joe and shame on everyone who voted for him. I honestly believe if Trump was still in office that he would have not let Putin and Russia did what they did. Hello, troops are building up on the border and your lame & confused president made excuses and did nothing. Now we pay more for fuel, natural gas, electricity, groceries, etc. Please everyone vote Republican this November, because we took a ride on the Democratic Express, and ended up being left in the middle of no where with over two more years of this nonsense. Good luck getting back. Greg Antrich.
