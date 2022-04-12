Lucky, lucky you, you get to wake up in Fort Bend County. The county appraiser says that the reason you woke up yesterday to a 10% increase in your home's value is that we are so popular. He also said, every fourth home in Fort Bend is valued at over $1 million, so maybe if yours isn't, you are lucky not to have a $100,000. increase in your value, that is if they use the same formula for them.
I think state law prohibits values being increased over 10%, so all they have to do is look at last years statement and multiply to arrive at this years value.
In Richmond, they take that value assessed and apply it to your city taxes. I think Rosenberg is the same, except Rosenberg acknowledges that it's homeowner base consists of a lot of older, retired, fixed income people (as is Richmond) and adjusted its "over 65" exemptions to allow them to stay in their homes. Not Richmond, it's been the same since Sam Houston rode through here.
Lets say, in 1965 you and your twin brother bought adjacent homes in Laurel Oaks sub-division, they were new beautiful homes. But now you are both over 75 years old and on a fixed income. The only difference is that he is in the Rosenberg taxing entity and you are in Richmond. The home values are the same. Today he gets a $65,000. exemption and you get $6000.. Lucky you to live in "Historic Richmond", for now. There will be a 10% increase in your value next year....bet on it.
Tom Stell
Richmond
