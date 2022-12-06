I read that the Fort Bend County tax statements would begin to be mailed out today, Dec. 5. I can’t understand why the 2022 tax information is not online if the tax office is going to begin mailing them out today? The Pecan Grove Municipal Utility District has had the tax information available online for several weeks which tells me that the other taxing entities should have the data available online also. I had a problem with my tax payment to the Pecan Grove M.U.D. Getting lost in the mail so I plan on paying my tax bill online and not risking a paper check getting lost again. I’ll remember this delay posting online the next time our Tax Assessor/Collector runs for re-election. As a Senior Citizen approaching 80 it is ridiculous I am still paying School Taxes. I also will remember this come election time. Democrats and Republican politicians had better take note of my dissatisfaction with no relief for seniors having to pay school taxes.
Kuy Kuykendall
Pecan Grove
