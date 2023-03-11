Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., who was indicted in December for violating a state law involving government records, told a television reporter on Wednesday that he was unaware how to proceed once he received a Texas Public Information Act request in March 2021.
Really, that’s what you’re going with, Mr. Mayor, you didn’t know what to do?
No prosecutor, no judge and no jury is gonna believe that bunch of hooey.
Humphrey has been mayor for 14 years. He knows he has to respond to open records requests.
It’s simple: turn the documents over to the requester or seek an opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Humphrey just didn’t want to.
And he said as much to the attorney who filed the request for information.
“Mr. Humphrey yelled at (my) legal assistant, made vulgar statements about Lazy K’s legally entitled Public Information Request, and demanded counsel for Lazy K to contact Mr. Humphrey, and not (the city of) Kendleton,” said Lake Jackson attorney Phillip Knop, who filed the open records request on behalf of Kendleton businessman Todd Doucet.
Doucet was trying to get ahold of a city ordinance that allowed the city to increase his water rates from $100 per month to $700 per month, and another ordinance that prohibits him from building a shed on his RV park.
Doucet asked Humphrey for a copy of the ordinances, but Humphrey refused to give them to him.
Doucet finally had to hire Knop to help him resolve the issues.
Knop fired off a TPIA request in March 2021.
“Mr. Humphrey proceeded to inquire as to why Lazy K was requesting those documents instead of actually providing (the documents) that Lazy K was entitled to (under state law),” Knop said in a letter to the city dated Feb. 2, 2022. Knop attached another TPIA request for the information with the letter.
Humphrey didn’t respond to the second request for information either.
Former city attorney for Kendleton Martye Kendrick said she also advised Humphrey to respond to the TPIA request shortly after the city received it in March 2021 and February 2022.
