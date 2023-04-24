Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. received a 56% pay raise last fall — even though the city council voted against giving him a pay increase.
Humphrey’s monthly salary jumped from $1,060 in September to $1,660 in October — a $300 increase.
Or so we’ve been told.
The city secretary also received a sizable pay increase. We’re told her salary went from $14 per hour to $26 per hour, a $12 per hour pay bump, which amounts to an 85% increase.
To be fair, we’ve also heard whispers her pay increase is closer to $20 per hour, still a nice boost to her paychecks.
We can’t say for certain how much either got because, well, the mayor won’t discuss the issue.
The council is attempting to get to the bottom of it but Humphrey won’t allow them to bring it up at council meetings or workshops.
No doubt he’s embarrassed he got found out. Oh, yes, he tried to hide the pay increases. We’re told he has agreed to reimburse the city for the over payments. We’ll believe that when we see it.
But, truly, it’s not enough that he pays it back. The council has to know how the pay raises came to be after they had nixed them.
The council needs to know this because, well, the council needs to make certain it can never happen again.
Look, if the mayor ordered the accountant to include the pay raises on the 2022-23 budget — against council wishes — then policy needs to be put in place that prevents it from happening in the future.
Perhaps the council can adopt a policy in which the council reviews the draft budget before it is adopted and forwarded to the state. And if something is placed in the spending plan without council approval, heads should roll.
In fact, heads should roll right now.
If the mayor ordered the accountant to include his and the city secretary’s pay raises on next year’s budget — against council wishes — then he should step down from office.
He can’t be trusted. If he won’t step down, he should be removed from office.
