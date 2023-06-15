Newly elected Kendleton City Council member Rachel White attended her first council meeting on Tuesday, and we’re hoping she set the tone for all future meetings.
White asked some very important questions during the meeting and seem unfazed by Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr.’s usual bluster when a council member brings up something he doesn’t want to talk about.
For example, White wanted to know about the city’s financial situation and whether or not the 2022-23 budget had ever been adopted and filed with the county or state as required by law.
Mayor Humphrey and City Secretary Christina Flores said it had but council member Caroline Jenkins insisted the council had tabled the budget.
Herald readers remember the fabled Kendleton budget, right? That’s the budget that included the mayor’s and city secretary’s unauthorized pay increases. The council refused to give the salary hikes during budget hearings last summer but they somehow ended up in the budget anyway so the council voted to table adoption of the spending plan until the issue of the pay raises could be resolved.
After Jenkins’ objection Tuesday evening, Flores said she would check with the county clerk’s office to see if it had ever received the budget she emailed in October.
We expect White to bring the matter up at the next council meetings so that citizens will know for certain whether or not the budget has been adopted and filed.
White also wanted to know about the status of the senior citizens’ center.
She said senior citizens in the community had presented her with a petition calling for the city to allow them to once again hold meetings in the center, which was all but destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
FEMA awarded the city funding to build a new senior citizens center but almost six years have passed and there are still no bids let on the new structure.
White also wanted details on contractors working for the city and those small businesses awarded enterprise grants by the city.
Every time a council member brings up something Humphrey doesn’t want to discuss publicly, he says the council will talk about it at a workshop. But those workshops either never happen or the issues are discussed but never resolved and a new workshop is called for.
It was clear Tuesday evening that White will not allow the mayor to simply “move on” every time the council wants to discuss important issues he’d rather keep the public from hearing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.