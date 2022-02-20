For the past few weeks the trains going through Richmond have attacked the residents relentlessly with mega watt train horns. You can't blame them. For the past few months we have had two trains crash into 18 wheelers at the 2nd street crossing. Of course the blowing of horns will not impact how many wrecks occur because of the trucks high centering on the tracks, they are unable to move. We have to stop the trucks from driving through our residential streets that are not designed for truck traffic. The trains recently were carrying gravel for road construction and were travelling West to East. The trains actually had a view of the trucks on the tracks for several hundred yards and slowed before impact. Consider if the trains were coming out of the Houston/Harris County area where many, many refineries are producing inflammable, explosive and poisonous chemicals. They are coming around a bend in the tracks when approaching the river bridge and cannot see a truck on the tracks until much later. If this train impacts a truck this of course could cause a major disaster, including burning a large portion of the city to the ground and possibly killing residents.
At one time the trucks were not allowed driving on 2nd and there was a sign that stated "No Thru Trucks" on 2nd, that was removed a few years ago and replaced by a sign that states we have some sort of "Citizen Watch" instead. Maybe the sand company at the Clay/2nd streets intersection worked out some "understanding".
I talked to some citizens last week and was told they were terrified to check their mail boxes until the parade (hundreds) of speeding trucks left for the night. They also said they were unable to pull out of their driveways.
I guess there is no reason to mention the train quieting street horns. Apparently they have been discontinued also, they were supposed to be implemented last summer.
Come on City leaders, get a grip.
Tom Stell
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.