It’s estimated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that about 13.8 percent adult Americans smoke cigarettes — about 30.8 million people as of the last count in 2020.
According to U.S. News and World Report three years ago, 10 million Americans vape with electronic cigarettes, and half of those people smoke cigarettes, as well.
That means there are still plenty of smokers, even if they’ve mostly been banished outdoors. But it used to not be that way. I saw a vintage photo this week of an ashtray in the backseat of a car that reminded me of the glory days of smoking.
I also saw another vintage photo of a cigarette vending machine in a Denny’s, with a caption saying you used to be able to smoke a cigarette, drink a cup of coffee and eat a Grand Slam Breakfast — all at the same time. Very true.
I was born in 1965, and until I was about 30, it seemed like cigarettes were pretty much everywhere. My dad smoked, and my grandparents on my mom’s side smoked, as did many of their friends, acquaintances and co-workers. In college and afterward, many of my friends also smoked when they had a few drinks. I may have even tried it a time or two.
People smoked in movies, on TV and basically in all aspects of life. It was hard to go anywhere without avoiding cigarette smoke.
Dad also smoked in the car, and on occasion, would crack a window to give us passengers some relief (but not always). Many teachers and administrators at school also lit up during breaks in the teacher’s lounge.
If you mentioned second-hand smoke back then, people would look at you like you were crazy or rude. Smoking was socially acceptable and not questioned. Those of us who were disgusted by smoking just had to deal with it. We knew no differently.
American advertising wizards created such characters as the rugged Marlboro Man riding his horse through the mountains of Marlboro Country. In the 1950s, doctors also appeared in print ads that encouraged people to smoke.
Also, TV news anchors such as Edward R. Murrow pounded cigarettes while on the air. So did Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show.
Not only could you smoke in restaurants and bars, but many restaurants had matches with their logos on them that they handed out for marketing reasons.
There was also a famous 1974 Bic lighter commercial that became a cultural phenomenon. It asked, “Why just light up when you can flick your Bic?”
Also, on airlines, the back few rows were the designated smoking section. I remember taking more than a few trips with my Dad and having to sit with the smokers.
Man, that was awful. No one looked at you funny if you were sitting in the smoking section with your kid next to you, either. It always seemed pointless to allow people to smoke on planes because the air recirculates, and you could smell the smoke in the front of the cabin.
Many people also smoked at work, whether they were in an office or at a construction site. I worked at The Herald-Coaster (the predecessor of the Herald) as a teenager in the summers in the late 70s and early 80s, and remember a majority of my co-workers smoked at their desks. There were ashtrays everywhere, and we were no different than any other newspaper or professional office.
