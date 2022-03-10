This week, let’s talk about our place in the world. More specifically, what do we expect our country’s role to be in maintaining peace and order around the world. Foreign policy may be an issue primarily for the Office of the President and U.S. Congress, but it is one we all engage in, as U.S. citizens who vote.
We became war fatigued after 9/11 and began to re-examine our role in the world. Many Americans grew tired of putting our military in harms way and financial resources into peacekeeping missions around the world and our recent national politics have reflected that. This course correction has valid concerns, but some U.S. leaders have reacted by taking isolationist policies too far and not only will we feel the impacts, so will families and children around the world.
Our abrupt, haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan continues to be an indictment on this brand of isolationist foreign policy. Our long term strategy in Afghanistan was not clear and many grew ready to bring our troops back home, but the steps taken to withdraw our troops were horribly thought out and poorly executed. The sudden vacuum created in Afghanistan lead to the resurgence of extremism and terrorism in that region. Representatives from Pakistan and India confirm our withdrawal has increased their concerns for terrorist attacks and a growth in influence by Islamic extremists. Hundreds of refugees each week are pouring out of Afghanistan into the Southwest Houston region. One way or another, we will continue to deal with the problems in Afghanistan. Our actions in Afghanistan should serve as an example of how our presence provides stability and our withdrawal needs to be methodical to prevent instability in our absence.
It is worth noting here that we should be in favor of supporting refugees. As a Christian, I take the Bible seriously when it says repeatedly that we should welcome refugees and foreigners among us. The Bible is crystal clear on this point. As a nation, we should have a policy to appropriately vet and place refugees, and as citizens of the U.S. and citizens of Heaven, we should support the ones in our communities.
From a purely practical point of view, many of these refugees are also highly educated, principled, an asset to Texas businesses, and a picture of the American Dream. By serving refugees well here, we also minimize their chances of being recruited into terrorist organizations and further compounding our problems abroad.
We must assume we will start seeing refugees from Ukraine next. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still in its infancy, but people are fleeing to Poland and other places in Europe. The media and the internet are filled with coverage on the invasion of Ukraine. It’s possible the U.S. could have done more to prevent Putin from forcing his way into Ukraine, but that opportunity has passed. We must now encourage our leaders to recognize this invasion is, in fact, also our problem. And we should treat it that way.
Texas is actively engaged with Taiwan to increase stability in the region through trade, education exchanges, and economic development. Last week, Director General Robert Lo and his team from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office met with Texas Secretary of State John Scott and representatives from Speaker Phelan's office and the Senate.
What about China? In all the upheaval with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s subtle incursion into Taiwan this week largely flew under the radar. China flew eight aircraft into Taiwanese airspace. While this type of incursion is somewhat common, the U.S. cannot take these actions lightly, especially with the current Russian invasion of Ukraine. Taiwan is an essential ally of the U.S. and Texas, and a key factor in maintaining stability in the region. China maintains that Taiwan is part of China and insists the U.S. should butt out. Obviously, U.S. leaders should not take this foreign policy advice from China.
The U.S. must maintain its role in the world as a leader, and beacon for freedom and democracy. This means that we must stand up to aggressions again our allies around the world who strive for freedom and democracy. Our leaders need to recognize our potential to positively influence all regions of the world, and we as voters need to insist these leaders do that. The world, diplomacy, and technology are rapidly changing. As the most innovative and advanced society in the world, we can find new ways to encourage reform in the world without necessarily deploying military forces. Our valid sense of war fatigue should not cause our leaders to overcorrect into complete isolationist tactics. The world is a better place when the U.S. is actively involved in brokering and enforcing peace for all people.
