Funny, but this is the first time I read of Tara Reade’s allegation so I guess that just shows you how things like this allegation is hushed up? I hear the touchy feely allegations about President Biden all the time. Things like how President Biden’s druggie son gets a job on the board of directors of a Ukraine Oil or Gas company making millions or President Biden family making millions from their China dealings just get ignored. Two things come to mind, one of which Harry Truman said: “If a politician comes into office poor and leave office rich, then that politician is a crook” or something similar. The other thing related to this is in this context and President Biden fills that to the max — I would rather see someone rich run for office than a career politician who is getting more and more rich off his years in office.You probably think by my letter to you that I am a Trump zombie supporter but I am not, I am just tired of corruption of our career politicians.
Kuy Kuykendall
Pecan Grove
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.