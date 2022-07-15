An amendment passed to the National Defense Authorization Act in the U.S. House this past week that would allow active duty soldiers to receive treatment in clinical trials for post-traumatic stress disorder with psychedelic drugs.
The amendment was authored by Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez authored another amendment that would allow MDMA (better known as Ecstasy) and mushrooms on a list of substances to be studied as alternatives to opioids.
This is a big step, and it’s nice to see bi-partisanship for such a good cause. These drugs would be used in a clinical setting under medical care.
PTSD can be a huge problem for many combat veterans who experience the horrors of war, and our country should be doing everything it can to help them.
Crenshaw said this form of treatment isn’t new, and is proven and tested to treat PTSD.
“Many hear the world psychedelics and they think acid trips from the '60s, and they believe this amendment would legalize or de-schedule psychedelics,” he said. “But that is not what we’re talking about here.”
Crenshaw said this is necessary because we’re losing the battle with veterans’ suicides, and the treatments have a capability of transforming the lives of many service members.
WHAT TO READ AND WATCH: Two books I recommend are Tim Kennedy’s “Scars and Stripes” and Daniel Silva’s “Portrait of An Unknown Woman.”
Kennedy is a former green beret and mixed martial arts fighter, and his book is a great story about his life fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as the octagon. He’s also been involved in a non-profit that was responsible for rescuing thousands of Americans stranded in Afghanistan last summer when the U.S. pulled out. That story is gripping.
Silva's novel is his latest release about the fictional Israeli spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon. Silva’s books are always first-rate stories, and teach you more about international politics, spy craft and art than you’ll learn anywhere else.
Also, if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t miss “The Terminal List” on Amazon Prime starring Chris Pratt, who portrays James Reece, a Navy SEAL who ends up being part of an experiment gone wrong and then seeks revenge.
The Terminal List is based on the first novel of the same name by best-selling author and former SEAL Jack Carr.
TACO JILL: First Lady Jill Biden seems like a nice woman, but she stuck her foot in her mouth when she compared the diversity and uniqueness of Hispanics to breakfast tacos. This was an example of pandering gone wrong.
Had it had been closer to happy hour, do you think she would’ve said Coronas and margaritas instead?
Needless to say, this was a huge embarrassment, and Mrs. Biden’s speech writing staff should be in trouble. It prompted Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, to post a photo of a taco on Twitter with the hashtag #newprofilepic.
The National Association of Hispanic Journalists released a statement saying the first lady should “take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities.” It then added, “We are not tacos” and asked Biden “not to reduce us to stereotypes.”
Well said. The Hispanic community has many layers, along with a rich heritage and influence on culture in Texas and elsewhere.
GETTING IT RIGHT: Last week, I wrote that President Biden “has taken the USA from a net exporter to being more reliant on foreign sources of oil.”
I believe that is happening in light of the president’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia to negotiate for more oil, but want to stress the USA continues to be a net exporter of petroleum products. The way I worded that sentence could’ve been interpreted otherwise.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, we’ve been exporting about 3.3 million barrels of crude oil per day this year.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
