What’s our recent fixation with the city of Kendleton and Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr.?
Well, if you’ve read The Herald over the past four months, you are aware the mayor has been criminally indicted.
That’s newsworthy, right?
And it’s apparent he attempted to give himself an unauthorized pay raise — even though the council had vetoed the 56% salary increase.
That’s newsworthy, right?
And somehow the minutes of meetings do not accurately reflect what the council discussed or voted on, and some members of the council want the minutes corrected before they vote to adopt them.
In fact, the November meeting minutes inaccurately reflect that the council adopted the 2022-23 budget, which it did not. Psssttt! The adopted budget includes the mayor’s 56% pay raise and the city secretary Christina Flores’ significant salary bump.
That’s newsworthy, right?
And, no doubt, you read Sunday’s issue of The Herald in which we revealed that the mayor and city secretary have spent tens of thousands of taxpayers’ hard-earned money dining out, buying groceries, gassing up, and shopping at department stores, thrift stores and online.
That’s gotta be newsworthy, right?
Are not these sorts of stories the very reason our founding fathers established the free press?
Isn’t that why they put Freedom of the Press in the very first amendment to the Constitution — to serve as a government watchdog?
Had we not filed a Texas Public Information Act request for those credit card statements, Humphrey and Flores could have gone on swiping their city-issued credit cards daily for more years to come.
They can’t now, because they know we’re watching.
In the days of sailing ships, the authorities would hang pirates at the entrances of coves to send a message to other would-be pirates that piracy is not tolerated and would be dealt with harshly.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.