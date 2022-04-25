Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL), in conjunction with the Fort Bend County Diversity Over Division Initiative and the Fort Bend Photography Club, announces the opening of a special exhibit, “We Are Fort Bend,” on Monday, May 2, in the Bohachevsky Gallery at George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond. The exhibit can also be viewed on an online gallery on FBCL’s website.
The public is invited to attend a reception announcing the winners of FBCL’s “We Are Fort Bend” photography contest on Saturday, May 7, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the gallery. Light refreshments will be served at the reception, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the Diversity Over Division Initiative, and the Fort Bend Photography Club.
The exhibit, which showcases the people, culture, nature, and places that make Fort Bend County special, will be on display through June 30.
The photography exhibit features entries from FBCL’s amateur photography contest. Winning photographs were determined by a panel of judges, who made their determinations based on relationship to contest theme, composition, focus, lighting, emotional impact, and creativity.
“We appreciate all the photographers who entered the contest and shared their interpretations of what makes our county a wonderful place to live and work,” said Library Director Clara Russell. “We had many wonderful photos that were entered, and we are honored to be able to share them with the community.”
The exhibit may be viewed in the Bohachevsky Gallery during regular library hours. To view the exhibit online, visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) and click on the “We Are Fort Bend Photo Exhibit” icon on the lower half of the website.
For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
