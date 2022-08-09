Watering trees during the Texas drought

This Bald Cypress is suffering during the ongoing drought.

COLLEGE STATION — Over 99% of Texas is under drought conditions, creating negative impacts to our landscape – especially to trees. With no end in sight, how do we protect our trees under extreme heat and dry conditions?

The most important thing you can do for your trees is water – which can be a challenge when trying to conserve the necessary resource.

“We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state,” said Karl Flocke, Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist. “At this point, we are even seeing some trees starting to die because of stress.”

Dying trees are generally in isolated pockets where the soil is dry and not holding much water, or in parts of the state where there has been an extended period without rain.

“Several different species are dying and declining rapidly,” said Flocke. “But generally, we are seeing the most drought-induced mortality on oaks, a few elm trees, hackberry trees and even some junipers.”

The best thing we can do to slow mortality rates in trees is water them, and consistently. Consistent watering is crucial for trees because there is no water storage system within them. Most of the water taken up by trees is not held in the trees but instead is returned to the atmosphere in a process called transpiration.

“You think about a cactus and how it’s filled with water for later use,” said Flocke. “Trees are not like that; they are not filled with water. Trees are constantly getting water from the soil and releasing it back in the atmosphere through transpiration.”

Due to the lack of a water storage system within trees, they need watering regularly to survive.

As the drought continues, though, many counties, cities and water districts have begun putting water restrictions in place to conserve the precious resource.

“When most of us turn on a hose, the water that comes out was either pumped from an underground aquifer or it came from a surface source such as a lake,” said Flocke. “This resource is limited and is necessary to support the life of not only fish and wildlife, but humans as well.”

During extreme drought, using water in our landscape for trees and yards can reduce the amount of water available in aquifers, rivers and lakes.

“This same water is needed to sustain wildlife, grow food, cool power plants and fight wildfires,” said Flocke.

So, how can you best take care of your trees while conserving water resources?

First, well-established trees that are not showing signs of heat stress do not need to be watered. Signs of stress to look for include dropping or wilting leaves, small or malformed leaves, yellowing of the leaves and browning tips of the leaves.

Younger trees that have been planted in the landscape in the last few years, though, should be watered consistently.

