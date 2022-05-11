Yes, it is shabby and shameful that only 1,708 out of 40,000 voted in our recent city election
(Fort Bend Herald, Our View, Tuesday, May 10). How is that possible when numerous polling places were available? When voters don’t believe elections are important, such indifference might issue in a time of social upset such as Germans once witnessed. Many people do not follow political issues. Too busy or too boring, they say. Others do not believe their lives will change if they vote. So what’s one vote, they say. What flimsy excuses when elected officials make numerous important decisions about city, state, and federal issues. When we refuse to spend five minutes in a voting booth, we become a silent statistic unwilling to participate in an important freedom. Freedom cannot be guaranteed when voters are content being silent.
Maxine Winter
Rosenberg
