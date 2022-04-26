Please remind all registered voters to vote YES for Proposition 1 and Proposition 2 in the Municipal Election on Saturday, May 7th.
Prop 1 gives over 65/disabled Texans, whose school tax is "capped", the same school property tax reduction that was given to homeowners younger than 65 in 2019! Here's an example of the savings provided by Prop 1. Prop 1 lowers the tax rate for your property by approximately 7 cents. If a home has a taxable value (not market value) of $200k Prop 1 will reduce your property tax by $140.
Prop 2 increases the school tax homestead exemption from $25k to $40k. Here's an example of the tax savings from Prop 2. With a tax rate of $1 per one hundred dollars of evaluation Prop 2 will reduce the homes' taxes by $150. This savings applies only to those who claim the homestead exemption.
The reduction in tax receipts by these propositions is funded by the Texas legislature so the public schools do not lose revenue.
Early voting is April 25th to May 3rd (but not on Sunday May 1st).
Watch the u-tube videos for more information.
VOTE YES FOR PROPOSITION 1 AND PROPOSITION 2!
David Vrshek
Del Webb Sweetgrass
