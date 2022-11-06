In the last couple of years, we have heard a lot of talk about the “greatest threat to democracy.” Some tried teaching children it is the color of their skin, others tried arguing it was prohibitions against drive-through voting, and a certain president claims it is his predecessor from two years ago and the fans of the former president. The fear and anger that some are trying to gin up is simply wrong. The extent and speed with which new crises are manufactured is exhausting, and I believe most Texans are done with it.
Texas is a very diverse state, with people moving here from all over the country and the world. We have 1000 people moving here every single day. Fort Bend County is considered the most diverse county in the entire country. Diversity meaning the increasingly-even split of racial backgrounds, and not the majority made up of a single minority background, as some would argue diversity means. Personally, I’m a seventh generation Texan on my dad’s side with deep Texas roots, but I’m also the son of a South Korean immigrant. Fanny’s parents immigrated here from China. Her father took a train from mainland China to the shore, swam from the shore of China to Hong Kong, got a boat and papers to go back and get the rest of the family, and they all came here to the USA. We are a country made up of people who go to great lengths to get here.
Why do people risk their lives to get here? When people around the world hear about the USA and think about the American Dream, what are they longing for? They aren’t thinking about how great it will be to someday be able to drive-through vote or really even who the president is, or was. It’s the freedoms and opportunities we have here that have lasted over 200 years. These freedoms have endured thanks to a constitution that formed a multi-state democratic republic and limits the power of the government. We have endured a lot, civil wars and attacks on our soil because of our way of life, but we continue to come out stronger. Our constitution, despite the tugging and pulling in different directions, has held firm.
As Texans, whether we have been here for generations or just got here yesterday, we want what this great country has to offer: The American Dream, that opportunity to live free and chase our dreams. To do this, we expect a few things as any free society should, because there is a difference between freedom and anarchy. Anarchy, or lawlessness, does not provide people the ability to take chances if they are building something their neighbor could take from them. The same goes for the opposite, fascism, in which the fear is the government will stop or take from you what you build. In our constitution, in this American Dream, the power is centered on the individual and their freedom and ability to pursue their dream.
So, what are these things we expect in a free society? What gives us the freedom and ability to pursue our dreams? My team and I sat down at the beginning of the year to determine what Texas families want and need from their government. As mothers and fathers with kids in school, parents that are aging, and generations of family around, we could all speak from our own experience of what it is that we care about and want for our families. It’s the same things we hear from all of you in town halls, while block walking, and when you communicate with our office.
We expect our communities to be safe. That means that criminals are locked up and police are patrolling our streets and answering our 9-1-1 calls immediately. When we lock up our business at the end of the day, we expect it to be untouched when we return the next day, when we lay our heads down at night or leave the house for the day to go to school and work, we expect that our home will not be violated by intruders.
We want to be able to drive around town on roads that are safe and moving smoothly.
We expect clean water to come from our faucets to drink and clean with. While it seems simple, around the world getting clean water is a daily activity that takes hours away from pursuing what is important to them. We must always ensure we have high standards for our drinking water and prevent droughts from halting our access to clean water.
We expect electricity to power our homes and businesses. Another luxury we sometimes take for granted. How we generate power is often debated, but at the end of the day, our expectation is that when we turn on the light switch, the light comes on and it’s not going to cost an arm and a leg to pay for it.
We expect our children to have access to high-quality education. As parents, we have the first two decades with our children to ensure they are well-educated and have good values and principles to make sound decisions throughout adulthood. We trust our schools to teach reading, writing, and arithmetic effectively so our children are ready for college, the military, or the workforce.
We expect our taxes to be low enough that we won’t lose our home and can invest in the future. Property taxes are taking a bigger and bigger toll on Texas families, and we expect it to go down.
Some politicians would have you believe the “greatest threat to our democracy” is the politics of people who think differently from each other. They want the “other side” of the aisle to make you angry and hateful. I’m not buying it, and I know you aren’t either. Texas families want the government to do its job, and then get out of the way. You can participate in ensuring your government functions properly. On November 8, cast your ballot for safe communities, lower property taxes, functional infrastructure, and educational opportunities for all Texas children. If anyone needs assistance with voting, please do not hesitate to reach out to me or my office and we will help you find the answers to your questions.
Jacey Jetton
