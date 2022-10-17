The Nov. 8 elections will be crucial to our country, our state, our county and our individual communities.

Those elected to represent us in Washington and Austin will help decide some very important issues facing our country and state.

And those elected to county offices will help determine important issues affecting us where we live, work and play.

No county office is more important than that of county commissioner.

That’s why we were so excited to see Ray Aguilar throw his hat in the ring for Precinct 4 County Commissioner.

Ray won the Republican primary contest in March and will face Democrat challenger Dexter McCoy in November. The winner will replace Democrat Ken DeMerchant, who lost his re-election bid in March.

Ray’s our choice for the seat. Not because he’s a Republican and fiscally conservative, although those are very important considerations in our view. No, Ray’s our choice because, well, we know Ray. Heck, everyone knows Ray. Ray is everywhere.

He and his wife Diana can be seen at almost every event, function or fundraiser in the county.

Ray has been a dedicated volunteer for numerous nonprofit organizations and civic groups for four decades. The Aguilars support many, many worthwhile charities year after year.

As county commissioner, Ray promises to lead development of a comprehensive infrastructure plan for future mobility and drainage projects — greatly needed for our ever-growing population.

He has also pledged to spear-head the effort to reduce our (your) local property taxes, which continues to rise year after year.

He also wants to work with local law enforcement to enhance public safety in our schools and communities.

Because of Ray’s volunteer work over the past four decades, he has come into contact and befriended folks of every race, creed and political party.

We know he will work with anybody for the betterment of our communities, county and country.

We endorse Ray Aguilar for Precinct 4 commissioner. We think you should, too.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.