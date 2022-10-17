The Nov. 8 elections will be crucial to our country, our state, our county and our individual communities.
Those elected to represent us in Washington and Austin will help decide some very important issues facing our country and state.
And those elected to county offices will help determine important issues affecting us where we live, work and play.
No county office is more important than that of county commissioner.
That’s why we were so excited to see Ray Aguilar throw his hat in the ring for Precinct 4 County Commissioner.
Ray won the Republican primary contest in March and will face Democrat challenger Dexter McCoy in November. The winner will replace Democrat Ken DeMerchant, who lost his re-election bid in March.
Ray’s our choice for the seat. Not because he’s a Republican and fiscally conservative, although those are very important considerations in our view. No, Ray’s our choice because, well, we know Ray. Heck, everyone knows Ray. Ray is everywhere.
He and his wife Diana can be seen at almost every event, function or fundraiser in the county.
Ray has been a dedicated volunteer for numerous nonprofit organizations and civic groups for four decades. The Aguilars support many, many worthwhile charities year after year.
As county commissioner, Ray promises to lead development of a comprehensive infrastructure plan for future mobility and drainage projects — greatly needed for our ever-growing population.
He has also pledged to spear-head the effort to reduce our (your) local property taxes, which continues to rise year after year.
He also wants to work with local law enforcement to enhance public safety in our schools and communities.
Because of Ray’s volunteer work over the past four decades, he has come into contact and befriended folks of every race, creed and political party.
We know he will work with anybody for the betterment of our communities, county and country.
We endorse Ray Aguilar for Precinct 4 commissioner. We think you should, too.
Fort Bend County voters also cannot go wrong casting a ballot for Sherman Hatton Jr.
Hatton, a Democrat, is running for re-election as judge of Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 6, a post he has served since 2018.
He will face Republican challenger Dean Hrbacek on Nov. 8.
Sherman, who once taught at-risk students before becoming an attorney, deserves another term of office.
He is a former Fort Bend County assistant district attorney, hired by then-DA John Healey.
As prosecutor, Sherman wanted to be the most feared prosecutor in the room. He wanted defense attorneys to know he wasn’t playing games and that he knew the Constitution and laws to the letter.
When he offered a plea deal, they knew it was the best deal their clients would get. If they decided to go to trial, they could expect to face a prosecutor who did his homework.
When Sherman was elected judge of the newly-created Court At Law No. 6, he wanted to be known as fair, impartial and knowledgeable.
During his years as a prosecutor, he kept a mental list of what he liked and what he didn’t like about certain judges — their behavior in court and how they treated attorneys, victims and defendants. Sherman vowed to take the best practices of some of the judges and steer clear of the worst practices he observed so that he could be the best judge possible. He has accomplished that goal over the past four years.
Even though he is a Democrat, Sherman said he is a moderate with plenty of conservative values. He has a wife and two school-age children. His family has lived in Fort Bend County for more than a century. What better reason to ensure our communities are safe?
Although county court at law judges deal with misdemeanors — 1st and 2nd time DWI offenders, thefts and such — Sherman knows that judges play a vital role in keeping our communities safe.
Sherman won’t coddle criminals as some liberal judges are prone to do, but he will hold them accountable for their actions.
He says he is a strict adherent to the Constitution — he doesn’t like to be called a Constitutionalist because of the negative connotations connected to that term these days — and doesn’t believe judges should legislate from the bench.
He says he applies the laws of the land and has the compassion to take into consideration any mitigating factors associated with a case. Sometimes people make mistakes, he says.
He also believes in protecting the rights of the accused, something everyone should applaud.
He rejuvenated, re-energized and overhauled the DWI court he inherited from another court upon taking office, growing the number of defendants who enter the program in hopes of getting their sentences reduced or even forgiven if they complete the program. He’s done the same thing for the juvenile justice program he oversees and recidivism in both programs has plummeted.
He says nothing feels as good as running into one of the former defendants who successfully completed one of the programs and who is now a productive member of society.
You’ll undoubtedly see Sherman at functions, events and fundraisers, too. That’s because he wants folks to know he’s accessible. Stop and shake his hand and ask him a question or two about the courts. He welcomes the conversation.
Judge Hatton has done an admirable job meting out justice in his first term of office. Let’s give him another term.
