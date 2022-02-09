Ok, now the Democrats, at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s directive, have instructed the Justice Department to sneak into our congressman’s office (Troy Nell’s) and rummage around and to find and change his work. This is blatantly illegal according to the Constitution of the USA, but the Biden idiots are without any bounds. They steal, rob, lie about anything with impurity. They are of course, in charge. We have to get these idiot communist thieves out of office. Vote, vote, vote, vote!
Tom Stell
Richmond
