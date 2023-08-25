I was about five years old when my aunt who lived next door was badly injured in an automobile accident on a trip to Dallas.
Because my older sister was already in school, it became my lot to serve her as a sort of toddler nurse.
I really did not mind attending to my Aunt Lil, because the job had a certain perk appealing to a kid my age.
My uncle decided to make life more bearable for both my bed-bound aunt and me, and he went out and purchased what was a luxury for that day. He bought a television set.
I was watching old television episodes this week on YouTube, and those black-and-white images made me recall my kiddy-medic days and those wondrous hours spent in front of that first TV.
Aunt Lil and I would mostly watch old western movies during the daylight hours, but the new medium was such a wonder that visitors would come over and just sit and watch the test pattern.
But on Tuesday nights, the neighbors would show up and crowd around the small screen like the rest of the family watching Milton Berle host the “Texaco Star Theater.”
That same scene was happening all across the country apparently, as the sales of TVs mushroomed in the first few years the show was on the air, with a lot of families buying televisions to see what everybody was talking about on the zany Berle’s show.
I know commercials are still a big part of TV, and some people even watch the Super Bowl just to see the ads during timeouts.
But back in those early days of television, the commercials were part of the show itself, as the “Texaco Star Theater” opened up every week with a quartet of gas station attendant singers giving a three-minute crooning pitch for Texaco’s Sky Chief gasoline.
Then Berle would appear and generally greet all of us TV watchers with “Good evening ladies and germs,” which is a line my sister and I used ad nauseam to each other and our friends.
None of us knew back then that Berle’s brand of vaudeville comedy wasn’t supposed to be funny, or that critics said he earned the title “Mr. Television” only because a lot of the big radio stars of the day decided to pass up performing on this new medium.
But I can tell you why he was successful. It was because TV showed off his visual talents, which were enhanced by the fact that he was always willing to appear in those flickering images in outrageous outfits such as baggy pants and a couple of the teeth in his noticeable overbite blacked out.
He might be any number of male characters, but the audience favorites were when he did one of his cross-dressing routines where he might appear in a Carmen Miranda outfit with a head full or fruit or in a wedding dress. In any case, his wide lips would always be made wider with a surplus of dark lipstick.
My favorite gag from the show was when he would periodically yell “Makeup,” and some guy with a giant powder puff would come out on stage and whap him in the face with some exceptionally white dust.
