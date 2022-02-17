Friday is the deadline to file for a seat on the Rosenberg City Council. Deadline to file for city office is 5 p.m.
All seven seats on the council are up for election — mayor, At Large 1, At Large 2, District 1, District 2, District 3 and District 4. So far, five of the seven members of city council have filed for re-election. Election day is May 7.
Filing so far are:
Mayor — Incumbent Kevin Raines and Incumbent At Large Position 1 representative Tim Krugh
At Large Position 1 — George Hext-Contreras
At Large Position 2 — Incumbent Alicia Casias
District 1 — Incumbent Isaac Davila and Keith Parker
District 2 — Susan Euton
District 3 — Hector Trevino
District 4 — George Zepeda Sr.
Council members earn a $400 per month stipend and the mayor earns $500.
Anyone interested in running for one of the seven council positions may file in person at city hall or online at www.rosenbergtx.gov.
Council members serve two-year terms of office.
Of those who have filed, five signed a petition earlier this year to overturn the November 2021 election results and do away with the voter-approved splash pad and nature center.
That’s right, voters approved both projects last year by a large margin but former Mayor Bill Benton and his supporters want to nullify their votes. Just over 350 people signed the petition. They want to overturn the votes of more than 5,000.
In the petition, council member Tim Krugh, who presently represents At Large Position 1 on the council, and Hext-Contreras, Keith Parker, Hector Trevino and George Zepeda Sr., demanded the city do away with both projects or put them up before voters for a second election. Council member Tim Anders also signed the petition. If the council didn’t do either, the city would face a lawsuit.
Fortunately, the majority of the council members didn’t give in to these un-American and un-democratic demands. But Benton — still power mad — persuaded four of his supporters to file for positions on the council in hopes they can oust Mayor Raines and council members Isaac Davila, Marc Morales and Susan Euton, who voted to support the will of the voters.
It’s a sad state of affairs in Rosenberg.
Benton and Krugh have been invited to visit The Herald any time before the election and explain themselves, but we have seen neither hide nor hair of either.
No doubt, they’re huddled somewhere, scheming and filling folks’ heads with unfounded fears.
