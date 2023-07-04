Leon Aldridge

“Don’t worry about getting older. You’re still going to do dumb stuff. It’s just hurts a little more.”

— A saying that used to be funny.

Even at this age, two of my dumb stuff records are still intact. Neither is worthy of notoriety. But one of them, I seem destined to challenge every so often.

Last week’s attempt resulted in another unscheduled visit for medical attention, replete with all the stereotyped “yes or no” questions.

Are you allergic to anything?

“Falling on concrete,” I said with a grin and a grimace.

Recent surgeries?

“No.”

Recent illnesses?

“No.”

Ever broken any bones?”

“No,” I offered. “And that’s a record I hope is not broken today.”

I thought it was funny. Apparently, not everyone appreciates my humor.

Accidents in the last five years?

“You mean prior to the one this morning?”

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.