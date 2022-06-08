It happened again last night... I slept through the whole night.
The wayside horn system is the only thing that allowed this.
For the past few weeks I have been holding my breath thinking this can't be true, no more train horns at 3:30 am? I would lie awake waiting for the blast. It is true, they have been silenced.
This is the greatest improvement in the city since I moved here 55 years ago, and I want to thank the current mayor, city leaders, our previous Mayor Evelyn Moore, and especially Teri Vela, the person that with her employees make the city of Richmond work. Thank You
Tom Stell
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.